Thursday’s taped edition of Impact Wrestling drew 114,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 37.36% from last week’s 182,000 viewers.

Thursday’s Impact drew a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 60% from last week’s 0.05 key demo rating. The 0.02 key demo rating represents 31,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 54.41% from the 68,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.05 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Thursday’s Impact did not make the Cable Top 150 with the 0.02 key demo rating. Last week’s show ranked #144 in the key demo rating, and #125 in viewership.

Thursday’s Impact audience was down from the past two weeks, while the key demo rating was tied with January 6 for the lowest of the year. Impact viewership staying over 100,000 this week is notable because from Thanksgiving until the end of 2021, the show measured at below six figures. Thursday’s Impact viewership was down 37.36% from last week, while Thursday’s key demo rating was down 60% from last week.

Impact viewership for Thursday was down 34% from the same week in 2021, while the key demo rating was down 60% from the episode that aired one year before.

The NBA game between the Lakers and the Clippers on TNT topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.49 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, also drawing 1.514 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.722 million viewers, ranking #6 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.28 key demo rating.

The Winter Olympics coverage on NBC topped the night on network TV in the key 18-49 demographic with a 1.31 rating. The 8pm Olympics airing on NBC also topped the night in viewership for network TV with 8.105 million viewers.

Thursday’s taped Impact had the following matches and segments advertised ahead of time – Matt Cardona vs. Jordynne Grace for the Impact Digital Media Title in the opener, Steve Maclin vs. ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham, Jonah vs. Crazzy Steve, John Skyler vs. Bhupinder Gujjar, and Josh Alexander vs. Vincent, plus The Bullet Club vs. Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Mike Bailey and Jake Something, which was the main event.

AXS aired another one-hour re-run of NJPW after Impact this week, which they will do until new episodes begin airing in March. This week’s episode featured the 2018 G1 Climax final between Kota Ibushi and Hiroshi Tanahashi. The episode drew 60,000 viewers with a 0.02 key demo rating, including 20,000 18-49 viewers.

This was the lowest viewership of the three “classic” NJPW episodes that AXS has aired since the promotion returned to the network. This week’s 0.02 key demo rating was up 100% from last week’s 0.01 rating, and this week’s 60,000 viewers is down 9.09% from last week’s 66,000 viewers, while this week’s 20,000 18-49 viewers is up 33.33% from last week’s 15,000 viewers. Last week’s re-run featured the 2018 WrestleKingdom 12 match between then-IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada and Tetsuya Naito. The first week featured the WK12 match between Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega, and drew 88,000 viewers, a key demo rating of 0.03, and 37,000 18-49 viewers.

Below is our updated 2022 Impact Wrestling Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 104,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Hard To Kill episode)

January 20 Episode: 126,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 182,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 114,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 120,837 viewers per episode

2021 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.03 18-49 key demo rating per episode

2020 Average: 154,038 viewers per episode

