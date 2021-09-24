Thursday’s post-Victory Road edition of Impact Wrestling drew 117,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 11.43% from last week’s 105,000 viewers for the Victory Road go-home episode.

Thursday’s episode drew a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 50% from last week’s 0.02 key demo rating.

This week’s Impact ranked #140 on the Cable Top 150 for the key demo rating, and #138 for the night in viewership. Last week’s show did not make the Cable Top 150 for the key demo rating, but the week before that ranked #124 for the key demo rating and #135 in viewership.

Impact viewership for Thursday was down 41.5% from the same week in 2020.

The NFL Network’s Thursday Night Football game between Carolina and Houston topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a whopping 2.33 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 7.393 million viewers.

The Masked Singer on FOX topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 demographic with a 0.97 rating. Law & Order: SVU on NBC topped the night in viewership for network TV with 5.567 million viewers.

Thursday’s taped Impact featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – fallout from Victory Road, Josh Alexander opening the show to discuss his Bound For Glory match with Impact World Champion Christian Cage, Hikuleo vs. David Finlay, Mickie James returning to continue her feud with Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, and Chelsea Green vs. Rohit Raju. The main event saw Alexander defeat Ace Austin.

Below is our updated 2021 Impact Wrestling Viewership Tracker:

January 5 Episode: 148,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 12 Episode: 161,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 147,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hard To Kill episode)

January 26 Episode: 186,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 2 Episode: 173,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 153,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode: 197,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-No Surrender episode)

February 23 Episode: 170,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 134,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 9 Episode: 144,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 16 Episode: 146,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Sacrifice episode)

March 23 Episode: 116,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 30 Episode: 148,512 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (final Tuesday night episode)

April 8 Episode: 168,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic (first Thursday night episode)

April 15 Episode: 132,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hardcore Justice episode)

April 22 Episode: 145,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 29 Episode: 120,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Rebellion episode)

May 6 Episode: 123,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 13 Episode: 112,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 20 Episode: 109,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Under Siege episode)

May 27 Episode: 140,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 3 Episode: 143,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 10 Episode: 124,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 17 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Against All Odds episode)

June 24 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 1 Episode: 69,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 8 Episode: 120,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 15 Episode: 109,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 22 Episode: 104,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Slammiversary episode)

July 29 Episode: 113,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 5 Episode: 103,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Homecoming episode)

August 12 Episode: 122,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 19 Episode: 126,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 26 Episode: 98,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 2 Episode: 126,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 9 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 16 Episode: 105,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 23 Episode: 117,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Victory Road episode)

September 30 Episode:

2020 Total: 8.010 million viewers over 52 episodes

2020 Average: 154,038 viewers per episode

