Thursday’s taped Rebellion go-home edition of Impact Wrestling drew 112,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 8.94% from last week’s 123,000 viewers.

Thursday’s Impact drew a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 25% from last week’s 0.04 key demo rating. The 0.03 key demo rating represents 33,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 34% from the 50,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.04 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Thursday’s Impact ranked #143 on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.03 key demo rating. This is down from last week’s #105 ranking.

Thursday’s Impact ranked #132 for the night on cable in viewership. This is down from last week’s #129 ranking.

Thursday’s go-home Impact drew the eighth-lowest audience of the year so far, and tied with several other episodes for the second-lowest key demo rating of the year. Thursday’s Impact viewership was down 8.94% from last week, while Thursday’s key demo rating was down 25% from last week.

Impact viewership for Thursday was down 22.3% from the same week in 2021, while the key demo rating was down 40% from the episode that aired one year before.

The NBA Playoffs game between the Warriors and the Nuggets on TNT topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.25 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The Warriors vs. Nuggets game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.701 million viewers.

Young Sheldon on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with 7.256 million viewers. Young Sheldon also topped the night in the 18-49 key demographic for network TV with a 0.58 rating.

Thursday’s taped Rebellion go-home edition of Impact had the following bouts advertised ahead of time, previously taped from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia – Impact World Tag Team Champions Violent By Design vs. The Decay in a non-title match, Mike Bailey and Ace Austin vs. Laredo Kid and X Division Champion Trey Miguel, plus the eight-man main event with The Bullet Club vs. Honor No More.

Below is our updated 2022 Impact Wrestling Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 104,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Hard To Kill episode)

January 20 Episode: 126,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 182,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 114,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 117,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 109,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-No Surrender episode)

March 3 Episode: 131,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 94,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Sacrifice episode)

March 17 Episode: 68,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 24 Episode: 100,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 149,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 89,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Multiverse of Matches episode)

April 14 Episode: 123,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 21 Episode: 112,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 29 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 120,837 viewers per episode

2021 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.03 18-49 key demo rating per episode

2020 Average: 154,038 viewers per episode

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.