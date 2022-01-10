Last Thursday’s taped Hard To Kill go-home edition of Impact Wrestling drew 104,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 26.83% from the previous week’s 82,000 viewers for the Best of 2021 Part 2 episode.

The first Impact episode of 2022 drew a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 100% from the previous week’s 0.01 key demo rating.

Impact did not make the Cable Top 150 this past past week, for the fourth week in a row.

Thursday’s Impact drew the best audience since the November 18 episode, but the 0.02 key demo rating is what the show has been averaging as of late. This was the first first-run episode since the 2021-2022 Thursday Night Football season ended. Thursday’s Impact viewership was up 26.83% from the week before, while Thursday’s key demo rating was up 100% from the week before.

Impact viewership for this past week was down 29.7% from the same week in 2021, while the key demo rating was down 50% from the year before.

Thursday’s Impact was the go-home show for Saturday’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view.

Below is our updated 2022 Impact Wrestling Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 104,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 120,837 viewers per episode

2021 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.03 18-49 key demo rating per episode

2020 Average: 154,038 viewers per episode

