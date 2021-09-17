Thursday’s new Victory Road go-home edition of Impact Wrestling drew 105,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 5.40% from last week’s 111,000 viewers.

Thursday’s episode drew a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 33.33% from last week’s 0.03 key demo rating.

This week’s Impact did not make the Cable Top 150. Last week’s show ranked #124 on the Cable Top 150 for the key demo rating, and #135 in viewership.

Last night’s Impact tied with several other episodes to draw the lowest 18-49 key demo rating, and drew the fifth-lowest viewership of the year. Viewership was down 5.40% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 33.33% from last week.

Impact viewership for Thursday was down 38.23% from the same week in 2020.

The NFL Network’s Thursday Night Football game between Washington and New York topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a whopping 2.38 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 7.327 million viewers.

Big Brother on CBS topped the night in the 18-49 demographic and in viewership for network TV with a 0.94 rating and 3.913 million viewers.

Thursday’s taped Impact featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – the final build for Victory Road, John Skyler vs. Laredo Kid, TJP vs. Petey Williams, Matthew Rehwoldt vs. Trey Miguel, The Decay vs. Violent By Design, plus the 10-man main event featuring Impact World Champion Christian Cage, X Division Champion Josh Alexander, Eddie Edwards, Chris Sabin and Sami Callihan vs. Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Moose, Brian Myers, and W. Morrissey.

Below is our updated 2021 Impact Wrestling Viewership Tracker:

January 5 Episode: 148,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 12 Episode: 161,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 147,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hard To Kill episode)

January 26 Episode: 186,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 2 Episode: 173,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 153,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode: 197,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-No Surrender episode)

February 23 Episode: 170,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 134,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 9 Episode: 144,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 16 Episode: 146,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Sacrifice episode)

March 23 Episode: 116,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 30 Episode: 148,512 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (final Tuesday night episode)

April 8 Episode: 168,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic (first Thursday night episode)

April 15 Episode: 132,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hardcore Justice episode)

April 22 Episode: 145,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 29 Episode: 120,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Rebellion episode)

May 6 Episode: 123,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 13 Episode: 112,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 20 Episode: 109,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Under Siege episode)

May 27 Episode: 140,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 3 Episode: 143,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 10 Episode: 124,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 17 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Against All Odds episode)

June 24 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 1 Episode: 69,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 8 Episode: 120,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 15 Episode: 109,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 22 Episode: 104,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Slammiversary episode)

July 29 Episode: 113,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 5 Episode: 103,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Homecoming episode)

August 12 Episode: 122,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 19 Episode: 126,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 26 Episode: 98,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 2 Episode: 126,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 9 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 16 Episode: 105,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

2020 Total: 8.010 million viewers over 52 episodes

2020 Average: 154,038 viewers per episode

