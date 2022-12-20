Thursday’s taped edition of Impact Wrestling drew 86,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics.

This is down 19.62% from the previous week’s 107,000 viewers.

Thursday’s Impact drew a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 50% from the previous week’s 0.02 key demo rating. Thursday’s 0.01 key demo rating represents 18,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 40% from the 30,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.02 rating represented.

Thursday’s Impact did not rank on the Cable Top 150. The previous week’s episode ranked #140 on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.02 key demo rating, and #141 in viewership with the 107,000 viewers.

Thursday’s Impact drew the eighth-lowest total audience of the year so far, and the lowest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with six other episodes. Sports competition from Thursday included two Women’s College Volleyball games on ESPN, two NBA games on NBA-TV, one Women’s College Basketball game on ESPN2, one Copa por Mexico Soccer game on TUDN, plus the big NFL game between the 49ers and the Seahawks on Amazon, which is now listed with network TV. Thursday’s Impact viewership was down 19.62% from last week, while Thursday’s key demo rating was down 50% from the previous last week.

Impact viewership for Thursday was up 21.13% from the same week in 2021, while the key demo rating was down 50% from the episode that aired one year before.

The Women’s College Volleyball game between Pittsburgh and Louisville on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.22 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, also drawing 692,000 viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.253 million viewers, also drawing a 0.18 key demo rating.

The NFL Thursday Night Football game between the 49ers and the Seahawks on Amazon topped the night on broadcast TV in viewership with 10.311 million viewers. The NFL game on Amazon also topped the night in the 18-49 key demographic for broadcast TV with a 3.58 rating.

Thursday’s taped edition of Impact had the following advertised ahead of time – Eddie Edwards vs. Delirious in the opener, Angels vs. Sami Callihan, Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray vs. John Skyler, Matt Cardona and Brian Myers vs. Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus, plus NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns capturing the Impact World Tag Team Titles from Heath and Rhino in the main event.

Below is our updated 2022 Impact Wrestling Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 104,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Hard To Kill episode)

January 20 Episode: 126,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 182,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 114,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 117,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 109,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-No Surrender episode)

March 3 Episode: 131,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 94,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Sacrifice episode)

March 17 Episode: 68,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 24 Episode: 100,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 149,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 89,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Multiverse of Matches episode)

April 14 Episode: 123,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 21 Episode: 112,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 29 Episode: 107,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Rebellion episode)

May 5 Episode: 108,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 12 Episode: 125,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Under Siege episode)

May 19 Episode: 119,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 26 Episode: 125,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 2 Episode: 116,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 9 Episode: 121,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 16 Episode: 108,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 23 Episode: 108,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Slammiversary episode)

June 30 Episode: 100,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 7 Episode: 119,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Against All Odds episode)

July 14 Episode: 114,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 21 Episode: 103,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 28 Episode: 96,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 4 Episode: 115,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 11 Episode: 120,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 18 Episode: 92,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Emergence episode)

August 25 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 1 Episode: 104,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 8 Episode: 60,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 15 Episode: 67,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 22 Episode: 82,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 29 Episode: 100,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Victory Road episode)

October 6 Episode: 89,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 13 Episode: 94,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Bound For Glory episode)

October 20 Episode: 96,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 27 Episode: 101,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 3 Episode: 56,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 10 Episode: 94,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 17 Episode: 109,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 24 Episode: 65,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Over Drive Thanksgiving Highlights episode)

December 1 Episode: 74,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 8 Episode: 107,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 15 Episode: 86,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 22 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 120,837 viewers per episode

2021 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.03 18-49 key demo rating per episode

2020 Average: 154,038 viewers per episode

