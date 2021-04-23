Thursday’s taped Rebellion go-home edition of Impact Wrestling, featuring the final build for Sunday’s Rebellion pay-per-view, drew 145,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show drew a 0.05 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This was the third Impact episode to air on Thursday nights.

This week’s Impact ranked #113 on the Cable Top 150 for the key demo, and ranked #132 for the night on cable in viewership.

These numbers are up from last week’s second Thursday night episode, the post-Hardcore Justice show, which drew 132,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the key demo. Last week’s show ranked #138 on the Cable Top 150 for the key demo, and #144 for the night on cable in viewership.

This week’s Impact viewership was up 9.9% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 25%.

This week’s Impact viewership was up 9.9% from the same week in 2020.

The NBA game between the Lakers and the Mavericks on TNT topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.50 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, drawing 1.368 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 2.973 million viewers, ranking #2 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.30 rating in the key demo.

Grey’s Anatomy on ABC topped the night in the 18-49 demographic for network TV with a 0.88 rating. Young Sheldon on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with 7.007 million viewers.

Below is our 2021 Impact Wrestling Viewership Tracker, along with the full press conference video:

January 5 Episode: 148,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 12 Episode: 161,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 147,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hard To Kill episode)

January 26 Episode: 186,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 2 Episode: 173,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 153,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode: 197,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-No Surrender episode)

February 23 Episode: 170,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 134,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 9 Episode: 144,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 16 Episode: 146,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Sacrifice episode)

March 23 Episode: 116,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 30 Episode: 148,512 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (final Tuesday night episode)

April 8 Episode: 168,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic (first Thursday night episode)

April 15 Episode: 132,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hardcore Justice episode)

April 22 Episode: 145,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 29 Episode:

2020 Total: 8.010 million viewers over 52 episodes

2020 Average: 154,038 viewers per episode

