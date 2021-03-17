Tuesday’s post-Sacrifice edition of Impact Wrestling, featuring fallout from Saturday’s Sacrifice special event, drew 146,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show drew a 0.04 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This week’s Impact ranked #135 on the Cable Top 150 for the key demo, and tied at #135 for the night on cable in viewership, with Free Agency Frenzy on the NFL Network, which drew a 0.06 rating in the key demo.

These numbers are essentially even with last week’s Sacrifice go-home episode, which drew 144,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the key demo. Last week’s episode ranked #117 on the Cable Top 150 and #128 for the night in viewership.

This week’s Impact viewership is up 1.4% from last week, while the 18-49 rating is even with last week.

This week’s Impact viewership was down 10.4% from the same week in 2020.

Curse of Oak Island on History Channel topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.55 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, drawing 2.954 million viewers. Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.176 million viewers, ranking #8 in the key demo with a 0.23 rating.

NCIS on CBS topped the night in the 18-49 demographic for network TV with a 0.86 rating. NCIS also topped the night on network TV in viewership with 9.978 million viewers.

Below is our 2021 Impact Wrestling Viewership Tracker, along with the top 5 moments from this week’s show:

January 5 Episode: 148,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 12 Episode: 161,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 147,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hard To Kill episode)

January 26 Episode: 186,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 2 Episode: 173,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 153,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode: 197,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-No Surrender episode)

February 23 Episode: 170,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 134,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 9 Episode: 144,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 16 Episode: 146,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Sacrifice episode)

2020 Total: 8.010 million viewers over 52 episodes

2020 Average: 154,038 viewers per episode

