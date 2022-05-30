Thursday’s taped edition of Impact Wrestling drew 125,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 5.04% from the previous week’s 119,000 viewers.

Thursday’s Impact drew a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 25% from last week’s 0.04 key demo rating. The 0.03 key demo rating represents 39,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 23% from the 52,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.04 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Thursday’s Impact ranked #130 on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.03 key demo rating. This is down from the previous week’s #93 ranking.

Thursday’s Impact ranked #134 for the night on cable in viewership. This is down from the previous week’s #131 ranking.

Thursday’s Impact drew the fifth-best audience of the year so far, tied with the May 12 show, and the key demo rating was tied with other episodes for the third-best. The show once again had competition from the NHL Playoffs and the NBA Playoffs on cable. Thursday’s Impact viewership was up 5.04% from last week, while Thursday’s key demo rating was down 25% from last week.

Impact viewership for Thursday was down 10.71% from the same week in 2021, while the key demo rating was down 50% from the episode that aired one year before.

The NBA Playoffs game between the Mavericks and the Warriors on TNT topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 2.11 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The Mavericks vs. Warriors game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 6.793 million viewers.

Bull on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with 4.220 million viewers, also drawing a 0.32 in the key demographic. Grey’s Anatomy on ABC topped the night in the 18-49 key demographic for network TV with a 0.65 rating, also drawing 4.192 million viewers.

Thursday’s taped edition of Impact had the following bouts advertised ahead of time – Trey Miguel vs. Alex Shelley in a qualifier for Ultimate X as the opener, AEW’s Frankie Kazarian vs. Chris Sabin, Jordynne Grace vs. Chelsea Green, Havok vs. Masha Slamovich, W. Morrissey and Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Raj Singh and Mahabali Shera, plus Violent By Design vs. Impact World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes and Impact World Champion Josh Alexander, which was the main event.

Below is our updated 2022 Impact Wrestling Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 104,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Hard To Kill episode)

January 20 Episode: 126,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 182,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 114,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 117,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 109,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-No Surrender episode)

March 3 Episode: 131,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 94,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Sacrifice episode)

March 17 Episode: 68,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 24 Episode: 100,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 149,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 89,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Multiverse of Matches episode)

April 14 Episode: 123,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 21 Episode: 112,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 29 Episode: 107,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Rebellion episode)

May 5 Episode: 108,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 12 Episode: 125,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Under Siege episode)

May 19 Episode: 119,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 26 Episode: 125,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 2 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 120,837 viewers per episode

2021 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.03 18-49 key demo rating per episode

2020 Average: 154,038 viewers per episode

