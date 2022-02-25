Thursday’s taped post-No Surrender edition of Impact Wrestling drew 111,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 1.83% from last week’s 109,000 viewers.

Thursday’s Impact drew a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is even with last week’s 0.03 key demo rating, and the week before that.

Thursday’s Impact ranked #141 on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.03 key demo rating. This is down from last week’s #131 ranking.

Thursday’s Impact ranked #149 for the night on cable in viewership. This is down from last week’s #138 ranking.

Thursday’s Impact tied with the January 13 episode as the fifth-best audience of the year so far. The show also tied with four other episodes for the second-best key demo rating of the year so far. Thursday’s Impact viewership was up 1.83% from last week, while Thursday’s key demo rating was even with last week.

Impact viewership for Thursday was down 35% from the same week in 2021, while the key demo rating was down 25% from the episode that aired one year before.

The Five on FOX News topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.64 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The Five also topped the night on cable in viewership with 5.031 million viewers, due to coverage of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Thursday’s taped post-No Surrender edition of Impact had the following matches and segments advertised ahead of time – Impact World Champion Moose opening the show with a promo, Eddie Edwards explaining his heel turn at No Surrender, a Champ Champ Challenge from ROH Women’s World Champion & AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Deonna Purrazzo, Impact Digital Media Champion Matt Cardona vs. Jordynne Grace in a No DQ match, Jonah vs. Zicky Dice, Bhupinder Gujjar vs. John Skyler, and The OGK and Kenny King vs. Chris Sabin, Rich Swann and Willie Mack, which ended up being the main event.

Below is our updated 2022 Impact Wrestling Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 104,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Hard To Kill episode)

January 20 Episode: 126,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 182,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 114,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 117,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 109,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-No Surrender episode)

March 3 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 120,837 viewers per episode

2021 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.03 18-49 key demo rating per episode

2020 Average: 154,038 viewers per episode

