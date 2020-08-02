IMPACT Wrestling’s Subscription and Social Media Numbers Rise To An All-Time High

IMPACT Wrestling issued a short statement earlier today announcing that the month of July was their “biggest” month for their Youtube and Twitter numbers, and that their IMPACT Plus subscriber base is up to a record high since it was released.
The promotion writes, “July was our biggest month ever on YouTube, our biggest month ever on Twitter, our biggest month ever on Instagram plus we have a record number of
@IMPACTPlusApp subscribers. Thank you for all your support and momentum!”
Aside from their weekly television show on AXS IMPACT teased some big debuts at their Slammiversary pay per view, which saw former WWE stars The Good Brothers, Heath Slater, Eric Young, and EC3 join the already talent roster. Check out the company’s announcement below.
July was our biggest month ever on YouTube, our biggest month ever on Twitter, our biggest month ever on Instagram plus we have a record number of @IMPACTPlusApp subscribers.
Thank you for all your support and momentum!
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 1, 2020
- Luke Gallows On How The WWE Locker Room Changed When Roman Reigns Became Its Leader
- New Report On Daniel Bryan Requesting Pushes For Underused WWE Talents
- Big E On His Conversation With Vince McMahon After George Floyd’s Death
- Has WWE Possibly Found A SummerSlam Venue?
- The Rock Comments On House Show Match Between Himself and Kurt Angle, Angle Responds
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman
- Rusev Already Banned from Streaming on Twitch
- Nia Jax on Having a Meeting with Vince McMahon, Jax Responds to Fine with Middle Fingers
- Photo of Seth Rollins’ Back After Taking Kendo Stick Shots from Dominik Mysterio
- Big Debut Spoiler for Next Week’s AEW Dynamite Episode
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman