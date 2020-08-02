IMPACT Wrestling’s Subscription and Social Media Numbers Rise To An All-Time High

IMPACT Wrestling issued a short statement earlier today announcing that the month of July was their “biggest” month for their Youtube and Twitter numbers, and that their IMPACT Plus subscriber base is up to a record high since it was released.

The promotion writes, “July was our biggest month ever on YouTube, our biggest month ever on Twitter, our biggest month ever on Instagram plus we have a record number of

@IMPACTPlusApp subscribers. Thank you for all your support and momentum!”

Aside from their weekly television show on AXS IMPACT teased some big debuts at their Slammiversary pay per view, which saw former WWE stars The Good Brothers, Heath Slater, Eric Young, and EC3 join the already talent roster. Check out the company’s announcement below.