It was announced during last night’s Hard To Kill pay per view that former five-time IMPACT Knockouts (TNA) champion Madison Rayne was officially retiring, ending what has been a legendary career, which includes a run in Ring of Honor and competing in WWE’s 2018 Mae Young Classic tournament.

Several stars from WWE, AEW, and IMPACT have since taken to Twitter to wish Rayne well on her new endeavors. This includes Nikki Cross, The Bunny, Chelsea Green, Tasha Steelz, Josh Matthews, current Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo, and more. Check them out below.

First time we met at work, she told me it was ok to smile. That was over 6 years ago. I’ve watched her grow & thrive as a mom, host, producer, wife, student & now whatever she wants to do next. She’s taught me to appreciate everything we have. My favorite person #ThankYouWIFE pic.twitter.com/U2wSHwGIoX — Josh Mathews (@realjoshmathews) January 17, 2021

Thank you so much. You are a star. I love watching you shine 🌟 — Madison Rayne (@MadisonRayne) January 17, 2021

My guardian angel. My mentor… My best friend. You’ve believed in me since day one & I would not where I am, or who I am, without having you by my side. I can’t wait to watch you conquer this next chapter, only the way a Queen could❤️ @MadisonRayne #ThankYouMadisonRayne pic.twitter.com/b2WXurPdDT — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) January 17, 2021

Not only is @MadisonRayne great inside the ring, she is one of the most creative and giving people I’ve ever worked with. Madison wrote and produced the infamous WEDDING!!! She wrote a beautiful ending to one of my favourite storylines. 💛#ThankYouMadisonRayne pic.twitter.com/kYgH4xRAH5 — The Bunny 🐇 (@AllieWrestling) January 17, 2021

For these two women who has done it all around the world and back as former KO tag champs to present us the new KO tag titles means everything to us!!! Thank you @gailkimITSME & @MadisonRayne ❤️❤️ https://t.co/eI8I58oRW9 — Tasha Steelz (@RealTSteelz) January 17, 2021

#THANKYOUMADISON This moment was so real and you’re the main reason for that. I’ll always cherish this moment forever. Good luck in your next chapter ⁦@MadisonRayne⁩ 💛 https://t.co/vu6I740WbV — Alisha (@MrsAIPAlisha) January 17, 2021