Impact Wrestling star Jake Crist took to Twitter to share a story about an incident that saw him be a real-life hero when he saved a man from a burning car that was involved in an accident.

It happened on Saturday night while traveling to a show. They noted a blue truck had wrecked into a concrete pillar.

“I told David [Ashbourne] to pull over because the truck started to catch fire. I jumped over the median, ran about 50 yards to a woman screaming he’s in there! She was trying to open the back door on the driver’s side. I immediately opened that door and didn’t see anyone. Then I opened the driver’s door, that’s when I saw a pair of feet by this time the whole truck was in golfed in flames. I grabbed his ankles and started pulling him out of the burning truck. David makes it to the truck and I asked him to grab his wrist to help me pull him to safety. When he grabbed his wrist, he couldn’t hold on because it was like touching a stove burner that was on for a while. So I had to grab an ankle and we pulled him about 40 feet from the burning truck. What felt like a minute or two passed and the whole truck was in golfed flames. Help arrived at the scene.”

