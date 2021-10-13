Impact Wrestling star Josh Alexander made an appearance on the Pro Wrestling Illustrated Podcast to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are some of the highlights:

Recently became a full-time wrestler despite wrestling for 16-years:

“Yes. That’s solely on me. There’s always those negative people that want to point out that there’s problems with money or something like that. I live in Canada. I live in a city where a modest home costs you a million dollars. I have 2 children and a wife. There was always this thing with me holding my second career (works in the construction business) that I have outside of wrestling as my security blanket. I didn’t want to get hurt or anything like that. I probably could have quit 4 or 5 years ago. I never wanted to take the leap. I got laid off, and I figured it was the perfect time for me to get the push in the right direction that I needed.”

Whether working a normal job while wrestling held him back:

“It certainly did earlier on in my career. I have so many friends that made it within the first 5 or 6 years because they were able to stay at home with their parents and not work. They put everything they could into pro wrestling. Unfortunately for me, once I turned 18, I had no more parents. That’s it. I don’t have any family other than my wife and 2 children and her family. I was on my own at 18. I had to work to live, and I had to work to fund my wrestling habit as well. That’s why I had to work so hard my entire life.”

