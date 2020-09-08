Game Changer Wrestling has announced on Twitter that IMPACT wrestling star Josh Alexander from The North is the first confirmed fighter for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport. The event is set to take place on October 11th from the Marion County Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana. The last Bloodsport show was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and was set to feature the namesake, Josh Barnett, take on AEW world champion Jon Moxley.

This is also revealed to be Alexander’s GCW debut. Check out the announcement below.