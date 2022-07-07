Impact Wrestling producer Lance Storm took to Twitter this week and praised the company.

Storm praised Impact for “really firing on all cylinders” as of late and suggested fans tune in to watch tonight’s post-Against All Odds episode. He also recommended last Thursday’s match between Chris Sabin and AEW star Frankie Kazarian, which Sabin won.

“I know I’m biased but @IMPACTWRESTLING is really firing on all cylinders at the moment and has been for a while. If you haven’t checked us out in a while Thursday would be a great time to start. Check out Sabin vs Kazarian from last week if you don’t believe me,” Storm wrote.

Ring announcer David Penzer responded and commented on how well last weekend’s TV tapings from Center Stage in Atlanta went.

“The Atlanta tapings are two of the best I’ve seen in the 2+ years I’ve been back in my opinion. Don’t miss this tonight… #IMPACTonAXSTV,” Penzer wrote.

Storm responded, “It really was. Some really great stuff came out of that taping. Crowd was awesome.”

Storm originally worked as an Impact producer in 2019, but he ended up returning to WWE to work the same role in November of that year. He was furloughed by WWE in April 2020 due to COVID-19 budget cuts, and returned to work for Impact in February of this year.

You can click here for the current line-up for tonight’s Impact episode, which includes the debut of a former AEW star.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below are the related tweets:

I know I’m biased but @IMPACTWRESTLING is really firing on all cylinders at the moment and has been for a while. If you haven’t checked us out in a while Thursday would be a great time to start. Check out Sabin vs Kazarian from last week if you don’t believe me. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) July 6, 2022

It really was. Some really great stuff came out of that taping. Crowd was awesome. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) July 7, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.