Impact Wrestling is reportedly headed to Connecticut for Bound For Glory this year.

Impact previously announced Saturday, October 8 as the Bound For Glory date, but no location was named. Now Fightful Select reports that Impact currently has Danbury, CT on the books for that date, and several others around the pay-per-view broadcast date.

Impact has not ran Danbury, CT since 2010, and that was for a live event. They have never ran TV in the area before. The company ran the O’Neill Center back in 2010, but there’s no word yet on what the venue will be for Bound For Glory. Impact has also ran several live events in Wallingford, CT, but they have not ran Connecticut in more than 10 years.

Before Bound For Glory, the Emergence special event will take place on Friday, August 12 from Cicero Stadium in Chicago. Impact will then hold their inaugural Over Drive event on Friday, November 18 from Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY.

The pay-per-view on October 8 will be the 18th Bound For Glory event. The company is expected to make an official announcement on the location and tickets soon.

