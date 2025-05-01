TNA iMPACT is different in a few ways this week.

In addition to airing live instead of the usual taped format, tonight’s post-TNA Rebellion 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour program will also air at a special start-time of 10/9c.

If that wasn’t enough, TNA iMPACT will not be airing live on Sportsnet 360 in Canada tonight due to the NHL Playoffs. As a result, TNA Wrestling has announced to Canadian fans that they can watch tonight’s TNA iMPACT live show via the Sportsnet+ app.

For a complete preview of tonight’s special live post-TNA Rebellion 2025 episode of TNA iMPACT from Irvine, California, click here.