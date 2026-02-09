WWE has lost a longtime behind-the-scenes figure who was widely respected and beloved by those who worked alongside him.

Jim Shank, a veteran member of WWE’s production team, passed away last week following a courageous battle with colorectal cancer.

Shank had been with the company for 26 years and had recently celebrated his 60th birthday less than two weeks before his passing.

Shank began his career with WWE in 1999, joining the company during the height of the Attitude Era.

Over the years, he became a key part of the production department and most recently served as Technical Operations Manager, where he was responsible for operating WWE’s remote-controlled and robotic camera systems.

Those backstage consistently spoke highly of Shank, describing him as one of the most pleasant and easygoing people to work with.

Simply put, he was universally liked.

Last year, a GoFundMe campaign was launched to help cover the cost of new cancer treatments for Shank.

The fundraiser received support from numerous WWE personalities, including Vince McMahon, who made the largest donation at $122,500.

Other top WWE Superstars also contributed, including Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, Alexa Bliss, Cody Rhodes, and Chris Jericho.

Our condolences from everyone here at WrestlingHeadlines.com go out to Jim Shank’s family and friends.

Rest in peace.