Trick Williams is leaving WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event with championship gold.

Williams captured the WWE United States Championship from Baron Corbin during Sunday night’s special event from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

The title change came after Lil Yachty successfully survived a five-minute challenge against Corbin earlier in the show. Per the stipulation, Yachty lasting the full five minutes earned Williams another opportunity at Corbin and the U.S. title.

Corbin dominated much of the challenge and delivered multiple End of Days to Yachty, but spent too much time trying to inflict additional punishment as the clock continued to run. Yachty ultimately survived until time expired.

An angry Corbin then chokeslammed Yachty through a table, only to immediately learn that his title defense against Williams was taking place next.

Williams rushed to the ring and went straight after Corbin, who had already competed in the five-minute challenge. The two traded several near falls, with Corbin surviving a standing Book End and Williams kicking out of Deep Six.

In the end, Williams connected with the Trick Shot and scored the three-count to become the new WWE United States Champion.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event Results 9/6/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

This match has been total CHAOS!! 😱 pic.twitter.com/0wH85m0lvP — WWE (@WWE) September 7, 2026

Trick Williams is not done YET! 😤 pic.twitter.com/D7UFxVFBNR — WWE (@WWE) September 7, 2026