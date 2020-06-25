Imp’s LOP Radio Adventure: FINALE – #SpeakingOut, WWE & AEW COVID-19 Woes & New Japan Cup

Powered by RedCircle

Matt Maher (aka Imp) is moving on to covering RAW & NXT on Tuesday’s & Thursdays for LOP Radio next week, so it’s time to bid farwell to the show format with no set topic.

Imp will still be with you every week, but now via the main LOP Radio podcast feed & LOP YouTube channel each week to recap WWE’s offerings the next day. My God have mercy on his soul. Please. Covering RAW & Smackers broke the last lads who gave it a go!

Follow @TheDamnImplicat

Latest shows from Podcasts on LOP:

WWF: The Legacy Series – WrestleMania IV

Kingdom of Honor – The New Japan Cup

All Night Long Wrestling Podcast: New Japan Cup 2020 Bracketology

LOPR Aftershock: WWE Backlash

Dynamite After Dark – Season Two, Episode 23