Imp’s LOP Radio Adventure: FINALE – #SpeakingOut, WWE & AEW COVID-19 Woes & New Japan Cup

RAW

Matt Maher (aka Imp) is moving on to covering RAW & NXT on Tuesday’s & Thursdays for LOP Radio next week, so it’s time to bid farwell to the show format with no set topic.

Imp will still be with you every week, but now via the main LOP Radio podcast feed & LOP YouTube channel each week to recap WWE’s offerings the next day. My God have mercy on his soul. Please. Covering RAW & Smackers broke the last lads who gave it a go!

