IN LAIMAN’S TERMS #481 – Thoughts on AEW: Revolution 2025

1. Someone in the crowd is dressed like Upgrayedd, with two D’s for a double dose of this pimpin’ ain’t easy.

2. That was more fun than watching anything involving Chris Jericho, but still better than watching the Costco guys do anything. Bless those of y’all who find those guys entertaining, but I don’t get it.

3. I forgot, the match involving the aforementioned bulk store aficionados also has MxM, Jonathan Television, OC, and Briscoe. Oh, and everyone’s favorite special effect, the fake pyro. I’ll find something else to do until the show goes on.