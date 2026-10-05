Professional wrestling is weird, especially from the outside perspective.

From the inside, sometimes it’s hard to put into words why it is that we’re all here. It doesn’t seem to make sense sometimes, especially if you read the comments on literally anything and see just how much people seem to be angry at each other within the supposed community. The adage “don’t read the comment section“ isn’t limited to just wrestling, but it’s also fair to say that when such vile things are being said during a memorial show for someone, maybe the issues aren’t just polite disagreements or issues of taste.

In media studies, there’s a concept called mean world syndrome. To explain it in a way that hopefully everybody can understand, it’s the idea that someone consumes media that tells them how awful the world is, and they hear and see so much bad news, negative statistics, crime, and poverty, and eventually they believe that’s all the world is. A mean place, a mean world, the one in which we live must be as horrible as it seems

Now, I think there is a version of the professional wrestling community that has its own self-containing mean world syndrome. And, it’s easy to understand why: some of the awful things people say to each other about which form of the subculture of entertainment they enjoy, it could easily make someone give up hope on humanity itself, or at least the thing it is they’re passionate about. I’ve isolated myself from a social media perspective to the point that I have exactly one community in online space at all, and even those within that micro-community, they likely know far more about my hiking exploits than they do my professional wrestling opinions. I’m not immune from the syndrome.

But, if ever there were such a cure to the professional wrestling version of mean world syndrome, I felt it on Wednesday night in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

After the show went off the air, Jon Moxley mentioned something along the lines of the people who had bought tickets to this show for reasons other than what ended up happening, and how this all came about because of the tragic events that took place this week. I don’t know how true that is for the majority of the people in Pittsburgh, but I know I decided to make the nearly-1000 mile trip from the Twin Cities specifically because of what the show became. I was compelled to be there because it felt important to do so, in a way that I couldn’t explain, but nonetheless on a whim decided to go.

There are many ghosts in Pittsburgh for me. I’ve heard too many 10-bell salutes as it is, but more than usual connected to Pittsburgh for various personal reasons. My right forearm bears the faded tattoo of the most prominent of those, for while he wasn’t from there, I saw Larry Sweeney wrestle in the western Pennsylvania region countless times nearly 20 years ago.

I think, at least on some level, to be involved in professional wrestling, whether as a wrestler, manager, referee, fan, merchandiser, executive, or any other position or form in which one participates, there has to be at least something in your life at some point that has made you feel like an outcast, or possibly something about yourself that you’ve been told you need to tone down, or that it’s too weird, or that you’re too weird. I found solace in wrestling for the first time in middle school, because when life felt awful, whether at school or at home, my favorite wrestler made me forget all about it for a while, and while that wrestler may have reminded me of myself, there was a deeper level of understanding and appreciation for how that character fought back against their demons. It is not hyperbole to say that wrestling is a major reason that I even made it through those years alive. At times, it was all I had.

But, within the world of professional wrestling, everyone bringing that X-factor (2001 stable not withstanding) that made them an outcast, a weirdo, a sicko, a loner, or whatever, gets to be some part of this strange subculture that, in the most practical terms, is collective delusion that we all accept. The gathering of these folks with delusions, both on the screen and watching it, get to be encouraged for those things that made them weird outside this community. We see it in wrestling characters all the time, even if they’re the exact opposite of how the person behaves once the show is over. Even as today, this subculture is more socially acceptable than it was when I was growing up, it is still strange to explain to someone who doesn’t get it exactly why a lot of us were particularly sad this week. But those of us who I’ve heard a 10-bell salute, whether this was their first one or they’ve lost count, no explanation is necessary.

In order to be here, we have accepted the bare minimum, that we are all participating in the delusion that is professional wrestling. We’ve made an agreement, spoken or otherwise, that within this world, one that we know isn’t really happening, in this space to participate. Nobody who loves wrestling has ever been told that it’s fake and gone “oh shit, you’re right! I hate this now, thank you for rescuing me, Person-Who-Thinks-They’re-the-First-to-Alert-Me-of-This! Now let’s go watch this movie with all of these superheroes who can definitely fly in real life. We wouldn’t all enjoy it if we didn’t think that, right? Otherwise, that would just be silly!“

This has been a particularly rough couple of weeks, and for those of us of a certain age, we remember waking up every day and wondering who was going to be next. We remember all of the thought pieces that we’re going to come out about why it was that wrestlers seemed to die young when people in other sports didn’t. We saw so many people pass well before their time, far more than just the most extreme examples that made the national headlines. For all that I’ve mentioned about how much we enjoy this collective delusion together, the grief that comes with it is also shared. And that arena in Pittsburgh on Wednesday night, there was a lot of grief.

I greeted my new friends who also decided to pay homage on Wednesday night. I met my family there, who also made a trek from the opposite direction to be there. It was heavy, it was emotional, and the show hadn’t even started. Yet, as I sat there in section 107, the thought that ran through my head before the show started was, “this is the quietest preshow wrestling crowd I’ve ever heard.“ I mean, the scattered “woo”s only started up once or twice, and if you’ve been to an American professional wrestling show in the last few decades, that alone should tell you how weird it was.

But then, the show started. And while comment sections and social media feeds may have been filled with the worst of humanity, or at least the performance of it, I have never been more proud to be a part of a group than I was on Wednesday night in Pittsburgh. We cheered, we chanted, we cried, we stayed silent at the appropriate moments. We saw the wrestlers crying, both as they stood on stage, and as they got to the ring. Live in the arena, we only saw some of the testimonials, but they reflected that same atmosphere. This show was not about building to WrestleDream, and yet nobody seemed to mind that the canon, kayfabe, or whatever else, wasn’t important. It wasn’t the point of what we were experiencing.

What makes wrestling different is that the crowd participates in a way that is beyond passive spectating. While most may never step inside of a ring and take even one bump, we feel much more like a part of the show than many other forms of sports and entertainment. That collective delusion that we’ve all agreed to, wrestling and the wrestlers are a huge part of our lives, and we care about what happens to them, both for who they are within the show as well as outside of it.

I don’t pretend that everyone in the crowd felt the same things that the wrestlers who performed and spoke did. It is not the exact same experience and I’m not pretending that it is. But, to celebrate the life of one of the greatest performers in the history of the business, whether he was our favorite or just someone who had been on our television screens for over a decade, it felt like something beyond oneself, or their job, or their role in participating in this weird little subculture. Mox said it best after the show, “give a shit, whatever you do.“ And who better to have a voice of narration on such a day to remind us that?

When Mox really got the crowd going in the first match, as he had Orange Cassidy held in position for a ridiculously long time, one that would’ve been distracting and weird in any other context, it truly became something special. The crowd noise was a cheer, became a roar, a wave, then a level that I’ve never experienced, even in crowds 10 times the size. The energy that grew, the emotion, the overwhelming feeling of everyone experiencing catharsis, and the unrestrained expression of those emotions became something else entirely.

Pac was a wrestler who was beloved, respected, adored, and was clearly missed by fans and colleagues alike. He gave a shit. He loved this. We loved him. But it is not hyperbolic to say that we lost one of us, within our weird little world, that empty chair and the void in our hearts cannot ever be replaced.

And yet, we still love this.

Even when it’s hard.

Especially when it’s hard.

When we saw Bryan Danielson return and hug Jon Moxley, then come out of retirement to be in the main event, we love this.

When Will Ospreay merely looked toward the top turnbuckle, every one of us in that building knew exactly what he was thinking, exactly what he was going to do, and exactly what it meant. And he did. Try explaining that to someone who doesn’t get it. We love this.

Marina Shafir’s first sentence on Sunday night when she took the mic, which was made a part of the memorial montage, was the most hauntingly authentic divulgence I’ve ever heard. It was real. The love was real. She made the Hometown hero tap out, flipped a double bird, and still got a standing ovation that didn’t waver a bit. Does it make sense? I don’t know. I don’t care. We love this.

Jon Moxley’s promo that was filmed Saturday, that was the last appearance of Pac on screen, was so ominous and eerie in respect. Some was worked into the montage and wasn’t even the slightest bit out of place. By the time we made it to the memorial montage, I had cried so much that I had no tears left. Still, we love this.

All this to say, mean world syndrome is an illusion for a reason. So is the version that a professional wrestling fan might have if their perception is based purely off of comment sections and bad faith actors. I was there on Wednesday night. This may be a particularly harsh time, and we may be feeling a lot of pain, but this world is not as mean as it would seem. The unity, the empathy, the love, the respect, and the sense of community so far super sees the digital negativity that it feels ridiculous to even acknowledge its existence.

We love this.