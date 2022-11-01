A match, interview and in-ring return have been added to the line-up for tomorrow’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

Last week’s NXT show saw The Rock’s daughter debut as the new member of The Schism, now known as Ava Raine. WWE has announced that Raine, Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid will be on this week’s show for a sitdown interview.

This week’s NXT will also see Odyssey Jones make his TV in-ring return, but no opponent was announced. As noted, Jones made his return to TV in a parking lot segment with Edris Enofe and Malik Blade last Tuesday. He had been out of in-ring action since suffering a ruptured patella tendon at the WWE 205 Live tapings on January 11, while wrestling Sanga, but he then returned to the ring at Saturday’s NXT live event in Winter Haven, teaming with Enofe and Blade for a win over Grayson Waller, Lucien Prince and Bronco Nima.

Finally, Thea Hail vs. Kiana James was also added to tomorrow’s NXT.

James defeated Hail in their last bout on the October 11 NXT show. WWE noted in their match preview, “Thea Hail proudly carries the banner for Chase U, but Kiana James is intent on remaking the NXT Women’s division in her own image. Hail has embarrassed Mr. Stone in their most recent run-ins, but James delivered a harsh lesson with her defeat of the Chase U protégé in their last encounter. Hail is putting together a winning streak on NXT Level Up but is out to build some momentum on Tuesday nights. Who will come out on top in the rematch?”

Below is the updated line-up for this week’s NXT episode:

* The Schism (Ava Raine, Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid) sits down for an interview

* Odyssey Jones makes in-ring return

* Thea Hail vs. Kiana James

* R-Truth vs. Grayson Waller

* NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose celebrates 1 year since her title win

* NXT Champion Bron Breakker returns following Halloween Havoc win over JD McDonagh and Ilja Dragunov

