Inaugural Edition Of ROH Roundtable Drops Tomorrow: Topics Include Police Brutality, Black Lives Matter, and Race In Pro-Wrestling

Ring of Honor has issued us the following details about tomorrow’s inaugural ROH Roundtable, which will air tomorrow at 7pm EST on the ROH Youtube channel and be hosted by commentator Ian Riccaboni and feature company stars Jay Lethal, Kenny King, Shane Taylor, Jonathan Gresham, and Caprice Coleman.

The topics discussed will include police brutality, Black Lives Matter, and race/racism in professional wrestling. Check out a sneak clip below.