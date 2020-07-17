Inaugural Edition Of ROH Roundtable Drops Tomorrow: Topics Include Police Brutality, Black Lives Matter, and Race In Pro-Wrestling

Ring of Honor has issued us the following details about tomorrow’s inaugural ROH Roundtable, which will air tomorrow at 7pm EST on the ROH Youtube channel and be hosted by commentator Ian Riccaboni and feature company stars Jay Lethal, Kenny King, Shane Taylor, Jonathan Gresham, and Caprice Coleman.
The topics discussed will include police brutality, Black Lives Matter, and race/racism in professional wrestling. Check out a sneak clip below.
- Possible Spoiler For Tomorrow’s WWE SmackDown Show
- Details On The Filming Of The Swamp Fight Between Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman
- Apollo Crews Talks Paul Heyman Relationship, Says Main Roster Call-Up Happened Too Soon
- ASK MR. TITO – Roman Reigns on WWE Smackdown, Vickie Guerrero in AEW, Wrestlers Coming out of the Closet, WWE Extreme Rules Predictions, and Much More
- AJ Styles Says Roman Reigns Returning Could Help WWE Ratings, Credits Reigns For His Success In WWE
- Kevin Owens Reportedly Approached Vince McMahon Regarding The Lack Of Medical Masks At The Performance Center
- Chris Jericho Says He Never Had A Problem Working With Ryback, Lists WWE Stars Who Were A Little More Difficult
- Bully Ray Talks Infamous Jeff Hardy and Sting TNA Match, Says TNA Made Hardy Apologize When He Returned To The Company
- EC3 On Whether He Regrets Signing With WWE, Says He Wishes He Could Have Faced Orton Or Cena, Creative Ideas Pitched and more
- New Report On Kenny Omega’s Future Direction In AEW, Plans To Push Him As A Singles Star?
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury
- WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?