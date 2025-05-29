– On the official WWE Vault YouTube channel, the complete WWE Untold episode focusing on NBA legends Dennis Rodman and Karl Malone memorable match with Hulk Hogan and Diamond Dallas Page in WCW was released.

– WWE shared highlights of Kali Armstrong making history as the inaugural WWE EVOLVE Women’s Champion from the May 28 episode. Scheduled for next week’s episode of WWE EVOLVE on Tubi on June 4 is Jackson Drake vs. Edris Enofe vs. Sean Legacy vs. Keanu Carver in a four-way match to crown the inaugural WWE EVOLVE World Champion. Also scheduled for the 6/4 episode is Carlee Bright vs. Jin Tala.

– Another new video released this week is from the official ESPN YouTube channel, and features John Cena talking to Stephanie McMahon on this week’s episode of Stephanie’s Places on ESPN+ about how he was introduced to wrestling.

– Finally, WWE’s official YouTube channel released the latest installment of the “WWE Playlist” digital series, which looks at the history of Cody Rhodes and ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso as a tag-team. As noted, the two will once again join forces to take on John Cena and Logan Paul at WWE Money In The Bank 2025 on June 7 in Inglewood, CA.