The Usos are your inaugural Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX saw SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defeat RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro in a Winners Take All Title Unification match. The finish saw interference from Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who helped Jey Uso take out Riddle while they were fighting on the top turnbuckle. Paul Heyman had been on commentary, and he also got involved at the end.

This is the first-ever reign with the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, but this is The Usos’ third time holding the red brand straps. Jey and Jimmy Uso won the SmackDown Tag Team Titles back on July 18, 2021 by defeating The Mysterios. Their fifth reign with the blue brand titles went for 306 recognized days before the unification. Riddle and Randy Orton won the RAW Tag Team Titles back on March 7 by winning a Triple Threat over Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins, and former champions Alpha Academy. Their second reign with the titles went for 74 recognized days.

After tonight’s title match on SmackDown, The Bloodline destroyed Orton and Riddle at ringside. The Usos beat Orton down with steel steps, while Reigns choked Riddle out with a Guillotine, placing him on top of the announce table. Jey then went to the top turnbuckle and put Riddle through the announce table with a big splash, and Reigns went over to choke Orton out with the Guillotine. The Bloodline then posed together in the ring, raising their titles in the air, while officials and medics tended to RK-Bro at ringside.

As noted earlier today, WWE has plans for Reigns to face Orton, Riddle and Drew McIntyre at three big events this summer. You can click here for that report.

Stay tuned for more on The Bloodline, RK-Bro and the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. Below are several shots from tonight’s main event from the Vandel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan:

