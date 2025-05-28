– Today’s episode of WWE Speed streams on Twitter/X at 12 PM ET, featuring WWE Speed Women’s Champion Sol Ruca defending her title against Ivy Nile.

– Also new today is the latest episode of Stephanie’s Places on ESPN+, which features special guest John Cena. The description for the episode reads:

“Stephanie meets up with John Cena as he reflects on his incredible 20-plus year sports entertainment journey. She gets a tour of his personal gym and sees how one of the most decorated WWE Superstars of all time stays at the top of his game as he winds down his incredible career.”

– Finally, a new episode of WWE EVOLVE premieres tonight at 8 PM ET on Tubi, and will also stream internationally via WWE’s official YouTube channel. Featured matches include:

* EVOLVE Women’s Championship – Fatal 4-Way: Kali Armstrong vs. Kendal Grey vs. Wendy Choo vs. Kylie Rae

* Triple Threat – Winner Earns Spot in EVOLVE Championship Fatal 4-Way: Jackson Drake vs. Lince Dorado vs. Jordan Oasis