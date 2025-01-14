Lyra Valkerie is your inaugural WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion.
During this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix, Valkerie defeated Dakota Kai to capture the inaugural belt, which was introduced by Triple H late last year. A tournament was held to get determine the finals.
The finish came when Valkerie hit Kai with her Nightwing finisher.
You can check out some highlights from the match below:
