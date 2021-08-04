The ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles will be defended at Night 2 of Glory By Honor XVIII.

Ring of Honor announced today that Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Moses, Kaun) will defend their World Six-Man Tag Team Titles against Incoherence – Hallowicked, Frightmare, and Delirious, who runs the ROH Dojo and also works as the ROH head booker, and Senior TV Producer.

This marks the first time that Incoherence has teamed up since September 2010. The group previously had success in CHIKARA, and held the CHIKARA Campeonatos de Parejas Titles for 331 days in 2007-2008, making a record five successful title defenses.

STP is currently undefeated in six-man tag team matches with a record of 5-0, including three title defenses. Their last win came over the odd trio of Dalton Castle, Dak Draper and Eli Isom at Best in the World.

ROH Glory By Honor XVIII Night 1 and Night 2 will air on Friday, August 20 and Saturday, August 21 from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. The events will air live on HonorClub. Below are the updated cards:

NIGHT ONE

ROH World Title Match

Flip Gordon vs. Bandido (c)

ROH Pure Title Match

Rhett Titus with Tracy Williams vs. Jonathan Gresham with Jay Lethal (c)

Violence Unlimited (Brody King, Tony Deppen, ROH World Tag Team Champions Homicide and Chris Dickinson) vs. La Facción Ingobernable (Rush, ROH World Television Champion Dragon Lee, Bestia del Ring, Kenny King)

EC3 vs. Brian Johnson

NIGHT TWO

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles Match

Incoherence (Delirious, Hallowicked, Frightmare) vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Moses, Kaun) (c)

Steel Cage Match

Matt Taven vs. Vincent

Taven’s future ROH World Title shot will be on the line.

MexiSquad (ROH World Champion Bandido and Rey Horus) vs. La Facción Ingobernable (ROH World Television Champion Dragon Lee and Rush)

The Briscoe Brothers vs. Flip Gordon and Demonic Flamita

Violence Unlimited (Brody King, Tony Deppen, ROH World Tag Team Champions Homicide and Chris Dickinson) vs. The Foundation (ROH Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham, Jay Lethal, Rhett Titus, and Tracy Williams)

Danhausen vs. Dalton Castle

