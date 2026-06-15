The independent wrestling community is mourning the loss of one of its young talents.

Independent wrestler Jordan Saint tragically passed away over the weekend following a car accident. He was 23 years old.

According to reports from Channel 12 News in Long Island, Saint was involved in a fatal head-on collision on Friday morning, June 12. The accident reportedly occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m. on the Bethpage State Parkway.

Authorities stated that another vehicle crossed over the double yellow lines and struck Saint’s vehicle head-on. Saint sustained fatal injuries in the crash.

The news has sparked an outpouring of condolences from members of the wrestling community, with many remembering Saint as a promising young performer whose career was still in its early stages.

Saint’s passing comes at the age of just 23, cutting short the life and career of a wrestler who was working to establish himself on the independent scene.

Additional details regarding memorial arrangements or tributes have not been announced as of this writing.

WrestlingHeadlines.com extends its condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Jordan Saint during this difficult time.

This broke my heart. Jordan started popping in to my CAP classes this year & filled every session with so much energy, passion, and positivity. This dude was ALWAYS smiling. ALWAYS happy, ALWAYS so polite. And man, did he have incredible ability that blew away everyone in the… https://t.co/RyYzFG4c39 — Bear Bronson (@bearbronsonBC) June 14, 2026

Jordan was the best of us. An absolute ray of sunshine, positivity in personified. I’m so glad we got the chance to work together in Vegas; He was so jazzed about me introducing him as “The Black FUCKING Flash” An immeasurable loss. Keep doing the name proud, big dawg 🕊️🤍 pic.twitter.com/OMSKMxByUE — Jordan Castle (@jordanw_s) June 14, 2026