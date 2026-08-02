Independent pro wrestler Matt Cage confronted a fan following a recent match after the individual allegedly directed a racial slur toward him during the bout.

Cage, who is Black, stopped after the match and addressed the fan in front of the crowd, making it clear he would not tolerate what had been said.

“If there’s one thing that I can’t stand, it’s some bigotry,” Cage said. “If there’s one thing that I can’t stand in the year of our Lord 2026, it’s somebody that has the gall to open up their toothless stank-ass halitosis breath to say anything to me with some bigotry.”

He then identified the fan in the crowd and continued his remarks.

“That brings my attention to this woman over here and it’s so interesting that you have a cane, which means that you probably have trouble walking,” Cage said. “But let me walk you through this real quick, sweetheart… I’m about to make y’all uncomfortable; she just made me uncomfortable. She fixed her lips to call me a N*****.”

Cage went on to express pride in his identity before challenging the fan to repeat the slur to his face.

“I’m proud of who the f*** I am! Can you say the same?” he said. “Well, why don’t you stand up without that cane and say it to my face again? Call me a N***** again.”

He concluded with a warning about the consequences of using that language again.

“Because I guarantee you this: If you do, it’ll be the last time that you ever fix your lips to say those words to anyone of any race in this building.”

According to those in attendance, the fan, who had allegedly made the racist remark earlier in the match, did not respond when confronted. Cage later gave the individual an opportunity to apologize, and the fan replied only, “I apologize.”