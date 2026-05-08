The pro wrestling world has lost another one.
On Thursday, news surfaced regarding the passing of independent pro wrestler Braxx, who was reportedly shot and killed in South Philadelphia.
Braxx has competed in such independent pro wrestling promotions as H20 and X Brand Wrestling.
Matt Tremont posted the following on social media about the sad news:
“Just got some news that my homie Walt aka Braxx has passed. We first met at Superkrazze Wrestling and later came to H2O. He would come hang out at GCW as well. From day 1 was respectful and super cool and chill! He wrestled each other a few times & we tagged together. He was meant to be a dominant hardcore giant in the ring and had a big heart outside of it. Kept in touch after we moved and always sent each other funny reels on IG. I was and always will be a Braxx guy! He was my guy, a friend and a Deathmatch warrior. My thoughts and prayers out to his family. I know Braxx is above now and with his momma who he loved dearly. Love ya Braxx 4 ever! #HeAnitNvaScared