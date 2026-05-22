Independent wrestler Joseph Alexander is looking for support after a frightening car fire earlier this week wiped out nearly all of his merchandise while traveling to AEW extra work and additional indie bookings.

Alexander took to X on Thursday to detail the incident, admitting it was initially something he did not plan on sharing publicly due to how traumatic the experience was.

According to Alexander, he was driving his father’s car through Virginia on Tuesday when he suddenly heard a strange sound before smoke began filling the vehicle. Moments later, the car caught fire while he was still inside.

Thankfully, Alexander was able to escape safely without suffering any physical injuries.

However, the damage done to his wrestling merchandise was devastating.

The 25-year-old performer revealed that after assessing the situation the following day, he discovered nearly all of his inventory had been destroyed in the fire.

“All my merch was destroyed, 8x10s, cards, stickers and most of my shirts.”

Alexander noted that merchandise is expensive to replace and admitted he currently does not have the funds needed to quickly restock everything that was lost.

“As you know this stuff is very expensive and I just genuinely do not have all the funds to just whip up a new set of shirts and merch instantly,” he wrote.

He added that only six shirts survived the fire and shared his CashApp information for anyone interested in donating or purchasing the remaining merchandise to help support him following the incident.

Despite the setback, Alexander remained grateful that he escaped unharmed and optimistic about future opportunities after being forced to miss his scheduled AEW extra work and weekend appearances.

“First and foremost I want to thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ for making sure I was safe unharmed and walked away alive. I hope there’s more opportunities to come with AEW and the other shows I would have done this weekend, but I am just grateful for my health. Again if you want a shirt please DM me, any donations again are greatly appreciated. Thank you!”