According to multiple local media outlets, independent wrestler Reginald “Reggie” Folks was shot and killed by a police officer in Union City, Georgia.

Folks was working as a driver for the company Lyft when he gave a ride to Koby Minor, who was with the Atlanta Police Department for six years but on administrative leave after being arrested in late 2023 on drug charges.

According to Union City Police, Folks picked Minor up through Lyft to bring him home the morning of May 15, 2024 and at some point during the ride, Minor believed that Folk was in a gay fraternity and was trying to kidnap and recruit him into it.

Additionally, the report notes that Minor “heard what he thought was another voice in his ear talking to him, but did not say what the voice said” and also that he believed Folk was speaking another language to someone on his phone.

It was at that point he reportedly attempted to get out of the vehicle but was unable to do so and when the car came to an intersection, he shot Folks in the head, broke a window and flagged down a bystander, giving her the story above.

This led to Minor’s arrest. He was charged with aggravated assault and murder, and resigned from his job.

He is still in jail.