Veteran independent wrestler Josh Littell, better known as Sir Samurai, experienced a terrifying medical emergency following a match at the Pinole Public Library just two months ago — and by all accounts, he shouldn’t be alive.

“We were the main event,” Littell told KCRA 3 NBC out of Sacramento, California. “We wrestled the match, and it was fine all things considered.”

But shortly after the April 26 bout, Littell collapsed in the makeshift locker room. “Evidently, my heart stopped, and I fell to the floor,” he said. “Officially, I was dead. No nurse or doctor said anything different than: ‘You died on Saturday.’”

Fellow wrestler Alex Bell, who was also at the event — and just so happens to be a trained EMT — jumped into action. “I started compressions, asked someone around me to get an AED,” Bell said. “The ambulance was already on the way. My first thought was really, ‘this isn’t going to work.’ I’ve done CPR many times before, and it has never worked before.”

According to Littell, he was clinically dead for three to four minutes. “I didn’t see a light or anything, but I had a sensation of being pulled back before I woke up,” he recalled. “The percentage of people just to survive is .00001%, so I shouldn’t have survived anyway — but the fact that I survived and my brain and body are still working, nobody understands how that happened.”

Doctors still don’t know why Littell’s heart stopped. As a precaution, a defibrillator was implanted in his chest. A month after the incident, he returned to the ring one last time — not to wrestle, but to announce his retirement.