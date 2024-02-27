Patrick Scott is officially part of the WWE family.

It was reported this week that independent pro wrestler Patrick Scott has left his in-ring career behind to take a job as a writer’s assistant for the WWE Friday Night SmackDown creative team.

On Monday, Scott surfaced on social media and confirmed the news.

“Yesterday, I left N.C. as an independent wrestler,” he wrote via X. “Today, I woke up in CT. as an employee of WWE.”

Scott continued, “I have much more to say, but Twitter’s character limit is telling me to take it home. To every single person who has supported me in my 10+ year career, THANK YOU.”

Check out photos of Patrick Scott outside of WWE Headquarters below.