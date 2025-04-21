The wrestling community is mourning the loss of Midwest-based referee Devin Anderson.
Several independent promotions from the region—including DREAMWAVE Wrestling, AAW, 2econd Wrestling, and Windy City Slam—shared the sad news of his passing.
The AAW Family is saddened to hear of the passing of one of our own, Referee Dev Anderson.
He was an incredibly talented referee but above all he was an amazing friend to everyone.
We love & miss you Dev, our condolences to his family during this difficult time. Memory eternal. pic.twitter.com/mDJgqjYN1D
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) April 20, 2025
.@WindyCitySlam is saddened to learn of the sudden passing of local referee Devin Anderson. Ref Dev was a presence at many local promotions and was one of the nicest people in the wrestling business. Condolences to the family and friends of Ref Dev.#indiewrestling #RIPRefDev pic.twitter.com/yiQlLZ5tks
— Windy City Slam (@WindyCitySlam) April 20, 2025
We were just made aware of Ref Dev Anderson's passing. We were fortunate to have Dev on one show and he was a great addition to our team.
Our condolences and love go out to his friends and family. May his memory be for a blessing. Hug your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/Fdevudptsa
— 2econd Wrestling (@2econdWrestling) April 21, 2025