The wrestling community is mourning the loss of Midwest-based referee Devin Anderson.

Several independent promotions from the region—including DREAMWAVE Wrestling, AAW, 2econd Wrestling, and Windy City Slam—shared the sad news of his passing.

The AAW Family is saddened to hear of the passing of one of our own, Referee Dev Anderson.

He was an incredibly talented referee but above all he was an amazing friend to everyone.

We love & miss you Dev, our condolences to his family during this difficult time. Memory eternal. pic.twitter.com/mDJgqjYN1D

— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) April 20, 2025