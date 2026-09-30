Independent wrestling veteran SoCal Crazy, real name Nestor Bustos, has passed away at the age of 47 following a battle with colon cancer.

News of Bustos’ passing began circulating on Wednesday, September 30. He had been battling colon cancer since first being diagnosed in 2022.

SoCal Pro Wrestling confirmed the news on Facebook, noting that Bustos was surrounded by family and loved ones and continued fighting until the end.

“Everyone here at SoCal Pro Wrestling is devastated to announce the passing of long time wrestler, trainer and most importantly he was our friend, SoCal Crazy,” SoCal Pro Wrestling wrote via their official Facebook page on Wednesday. “He was surrounded by family and loved ones since yesterday and fought to the very end.”

The statement added, “We want to send out condolences to all of his friends, family and fans… We’ll post more soon!”

Bustos was a longtime fixture of the Southern California independent wrestling scene, sharing the ring over the years with names including B-Boy, Peter Avalon, Scorpio Sky and Tommy Wilson. Much of his career was spent competing for promotions such as Empire Wrestling Federation, SoCal Pro Wrestling and Alternative Wrestling Show.

Despite his cancer diagnosis, Bustos continued his in-ring career and competed in nearly 50 matches after learning of his illness. His final match took place for SoCal Pro Wrestling in June, when he teamed with El Mexica against The Lucha Kings (Bamboo and El Rey).

A GoFundMe remains active to help support Bustos’ wife, Khai Karma, who is currently battling an autoimmune disease.