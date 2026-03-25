Indi Hartwell is on a roll in TNA Wrestling.

And she’s performing with a mixture of familiar faces from her past in WWE NXT and some new fresh faces.

During a recent Jimmy V3 interview (see video below), the women’s wrestling star reflected on her first year in TNA Wrestling and how she ended up there.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On never thinking she would go to TNA and how Gail Kim reached out to her about coming in: “Yeah, so I had Gail Kim reach out to me. She’s no longer with the company, but she’s done so much for TNA, and she’s someone that I grew up watching on TNA. She reached out to me and asked if it’s something that I’d want to do, and I was so glad she did because I was such a huge fan of TNA growing up. I’m still a huge fan of it, and I don’t know if I ever saw myself going there, but I guess everything happens for a reason. That’s how it all came about. Now it’s been almost a year. Next month will be one year since I debuted in TNA.”

On her run thus far in TNA Wrestling: “So working with the roster, it’s funny because I feel like I’m sharing a locker room now with girls that I used to wrestle with in NXT, but… That’s another topic of the NXT girls having our Knockouts Title. We won’t get into that maybe just yet, but it’s cool because I got to come to a locker room with girls that I knew from the past, but also a lot of girls that I hadn’t stepped in the ring with before, you know, people like Dani Luna, who I had some really tough matches with at the end of last year. She’s amazing. Like she’s an amazing talent. She’s, she’s hard hitting. I think she’s- a lot of people need to pay attention to Dani Luna and there’s a bunch more like Jody Threat, I was able to also kind of reignite some work with Tessa who I tagged with and worked with years ago before WWE. So it’s cool getting some, getting in the ring with some new people.”

Watch the complete Indi Hartwell interview via the YouTube player embedded below.