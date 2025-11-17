Indi Hartwell has some big personal news to share.

She’s officially engaged.

The TNA Knockout revealed the announcement on Sunday, posting photos of her engagement ring and tagging herself and her fiancée, Lissette (see below).

Hartwell included the caption, “It’s giving forever,” along with a ring emoji, before adding, “Thank you Hinge.”

A number of wrestlers quickly jumped in with congratulations across social media, including Taya Valkyrie, Kacy Katanzaro, Priscilla Kelly, Shane Haste, and Elayna Black.

Hartwell remains widely remembered for her NXT run as part of The Way alongside Austin Theory, Johnny Gargano, and Candice LeRae. Her on-screen relationship with Dexter Lumis became one of the brand’s standout storylines. After winning the NXT Women’s Championship in 2023, she was called up to WWE’s main roster, teaming regularly with LeRae until her release in October of last year.

Since arriving in TNA this past April, Hartwell has quickly established herself as a key player in the Knockouts division. She came up short against Kelani Jordan at Bound For Glory, but rebounded with a win over Dani Luna in a No Disqualification match at Friday’s Turning Point event.

Congrats to Indi Hartwell and Lissette on the engagement.