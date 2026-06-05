Indi Hartwell recently spoke with Dominic DeAngelo of Studio 1 Sports Channel for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star explained how TNA’s locker room is a different environment than what she’s used to in NXT, as well as what WWE does that limits the creativity of its’ performers.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On how TNA is a different environment than what she’s used to in NXT: “It’s been different for me. It’s been cool getting to reconnect with women in the locker room that I worked with in the past and also getting to work with newer women that I’ve never worked with before. It’s been really cool. TNA is a different environment to what I’m used to. In NXT and WWE, there are people that are brought in that don’t come from wrestling. It’s a different dynamic there.”

On WWE micromanaging talent in NXT leading to limited creativity from performers: “So that interview was actually I think right after I debuted at TNA. I think it was the next day or something like that. So, I didn’t really know how it was going to be. I’d obviously heard how much creative freedom you have at TNA, but it’s something that I’m still trying to get used to. Like you mentioned, at WWE things are very micromanaged, especially at NXT because at NXT you’re kind of learning the ropes. So, every step is intentional. Everything is micromanaged. And it’s something that I’m not really used to. I feel like that kind of made my creativity go away. So, I’m still trying to find it. It’s only been a year. You could look at a year and think that’s a long time, but in reality, I’ve been wrestling for 10 years. So, the past year at TNA is only 10% of my career. So, there’s still more to come, still more to learn, more to grow.”