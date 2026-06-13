Indi Hartwell is a ‘bit disappointed in herself.’

Why?

Allow the women’s wrestling star to explain for herself.

During a new interview with Simon Miller of What Culture, the former WWE Superstar spoke about feeling like she is letting her fans down by not accomplishing her goal of capturing the Knockouts Championship a year into her run thus far in TNA Wrestling.

Hartwell would go on to call herself a “failure.”

“I mean, the past year’s been good,” Hartwell said of her first year outside of WWE and NXT in TNA. “I still haven’t achieved my goal of winning the Knockouts title.”

She continued, “Yeah, I’m a bit disappointed in myself, and I do feel like a failure, and I feel like I’m letting my fans down.”