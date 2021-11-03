During her interview with Fightful, Indi Hartwell spoke on how much creative freedom she has been able to enjoy in NXT. Here’s what she had to say:

We actually had a lot of input and I think that is thanks to Johnny because he is so well-liked and very very trusted backstage with all the writers and producers. The first skit I filmed with The Way was the Christmas special and that was my first time doing a skit with Johnny and Candice and I was very surprised to see that there was no script and we basically just sat there by the Christmas tree and were like, ‘I’ll say this, you say this.’ There was an outline, but there was never a script. Each time we did these skits, they were just so fun. I’m really gonna miss doing those skits with The Way. It gave me an opportunity to show my personality, same with Austin, and same with Dexter. Even though maybe you don’t think Dexter has a personality, those eyes say a lot.