During an interview with Fightful, Indi Hartwell spoke on how happy she was to join ‘The Way’ in NXT. Here’s what she had to say:

I don’t really remember. [At] one of our last shows at Full Sail, we had a battle royal and I had to save Candice a few times. I got told then I was going to be put with Candice, but I didn’t know really what it was leading to and I didn’t know it was going to be a group. We did the bit where I bought them a TV and I didn’t even know that was happening until I was watching the show. I didn’t really get told. It kind of just came out of nowhere. I’m so glad that it did. Obviously, a lot of people thought it was a random thrown-together group, but as the months went on, people started understanding and we became your average family on TV.