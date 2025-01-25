IShowSpeed has announced that he’ll be attending the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event and will be live streaming the show.

Speaking to WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H on a recent livestream, “The Game” invited IShowSpeed to the event.

You can check out a video of the interaction below:

🚨| BREAKING: Speed just got a CALL from WWE star Triple H inviting him to the Royal Rumble this Saturday and giving PERMISSION to stream it 🤯🤯🤯 Speed recibió una llamada de la estrella de WWE, Triple H, invitándolo al Royal Rumble este sábado y dándole PERMISO para… pic.twitter.com/SX5hJaoVPW — Speedy HQ (@IShowSpeedHQ) January 25, 2025

Dominik Mysterio says the locker room morale following the debut episode of WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix is high these days.

During a recent appearance on “The Babyfaces Podcast,” Dominik was asked about the morale of the WWE roster. He said,

“Morale is high. We’re all super excited to to be able to just be on Netflix, because a lot of a lot of us have families. I have family in Mexico. Judgment Day has family in Ireland and stuff because of Finn and JD. So, our families struggled to to be able to see us because if they don’t have USA, they have to watch it on for us, it’s, like, Fox Sports or for that I don’t know what they have to watch it on in Ireland but it’s always different channels here and there. So the fact that you can just tune in whether it’s 8 PM or 5 PM West coast, East coast time, as long as you figure it out overseas and you have Netflix, you can watch it. So the fact that you can watch it all around the world at any point in time, even if you missed an episode last week, you can just go on there and click it and they have it all there. So that’s huge for us, we’re in over a hundred something million homes, right? So that’s insane. That’s a whole different viewership for us. We’re used to just people tuning in on USA and seeing Monday Night Raw. But now it’s like whoever clicks on Netflix, you’re going to see, whether it’s Cody Rhodes or Bianca or Roman, Liv, myself, like you’re going to see wrestling on there. It’s really cool to see because it’s going to catch your attention and people are going to click on to see Monday Night Raw.”

Back on November 1, 2024, Indi Hartwell was released from WWE and was put under the standard 90-day no-compete clause.

In a new video that was posted on her YouTube channel, Hartwell revealed that she thought her time in wrestling might have come to an end following her departure. She went on to say that she knows she’s still young and believes she has a lot more to give. She stated,

“With each passing day, it is getting closer to my date of free agency, which is exciting but also scary, because I don’t know what the future holds. I have been getting a lot of tweets, comments, and people in real life asking me if I’m going to continue wrestling, and it was something that I really had to think about when I got released. But come on, I’m only 28. I’m only 28, I have got so much wrestling left in me, and that’s why I’m signing these photos.”