As we reported earlier this evening here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, Indi Hartwell, Tegan Nox, and Baron Corbin have been released from WWE. These are said to be the only cuts coming this round, per Sean Ross Sapp.

Taking to Twitter, Hartwell responded to SRS with a simple “wait what?”

Just minutes later, Hartwell followed up with the following tweet which seemingly confirms her departure:

“Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened”

Baron Corbin also issued a statement on his release, which you can view at this link.