The mystery Scream mask attacker was revealed to be Indi Hartwell on tonight’s WWE NXT episode.

The attacker originally appeared at the recent NXT Halloween Havoc special, helping Johnny Gargano capture the NXT North American Title from Damian Priest. Gargano lost that title to Leon Ruff on tonight’s show, thanks to a distraction by Priest, and it’s unknown if this was the same attacker from the Gargano vs. Priest match, or if there are plans for a male attacker to be revealed later. The masked Scream mask attacker later appeared at Halloween Havoc for the main event, failing to help Candice LeRae defeat NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai. The mystery attacker was then shown on last week’s NXT show, in the backseat of LeRae’s Jeep as she destroyed Shotzi Blackheart’s mini-tank.

Tonight’s NXT episode saw LeRae defeat Toni Storm with her feet on the ropes for leverage. After the match, the mystery attacker hit the ring and helped LeRae double team Storm. Blackheart ended up making the save, but she was also double teamed. The mystery woman then removed the Scream mask to reveal Hartwell as the attacker. Hartwell and LeRae stood over Blackheart and laughed to end the segment.

It looks like a tag team match with LeRae and Hartwell vs. Blackheart and Storm will take place next. Storm vs. LeRae took place tonight after Storm said she wanted to get payback for Shotzi and what happened to her tank. Earlier in the night WWE aired a video package with Blackheart promising to take LeRae out.

Stay tuned for more on the new Hartwell – LeRae alliance. Below are a few shots from tonight’s match and reveal at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando:

Why is she the coolest person on earth? #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/C5Q7hY2Cne — WWE (@WWE) November 12, 2020

WHAT. A. BATTLE. 👏 😮@CandiceLeRae is looking to turn things around for the Garaganos, but Toni Storm is FEELING IT on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/fONjWpOLj6 — WWE (@WWE) November 12, 2020

