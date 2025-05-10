Indi Hartwell has captured her first championship since parting ways with WWE.

At the House Of Glory: Waging War 2025 on Friday night, May 9, at Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago, Illinois, it was announced that the HoG Women’s Championship previously held by AEW star Megan Bayne was being officially vacated.

But not for long.

The HoG Commissioner announced seconds after the confirmation of the title being vacated, that two competitors would be competing to crown the new champion.

At that point, Miyu Yamashita and Indi Hartwell were introduced, and competed in an excellent featured match at the 5/9 HoG show in Chicago, which culminated with Hartwell hitting her Full Nelson Facebuster finishing move for the victory.

With the win, Hartwell is the new HoG Women’s Champion.

Hartwell recently signed with TNA Wrestling, and will make her official in-ring debut with the promotion on next week’s episode of TNA iMPACT on May 15, 2025.

HOUSE OF GLORY: WAGING WAR 2025 RESULTS

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 The commissioner is on his way to the ring to make a special announcement as it relates to the HOG Women’s Championship! pic.twitter.com/xPKulbZwZ3 — House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) May 10, 2025

* Ken Broadway def. Joe Alonzo* Angel Jacquez def. Brittnie Brooks, J-ROD, Oscar Payne, Jarett Diaz & JJ Doze* HoG Cruiserweight Title: Darren Richardson (C) defeated Gringo Loco* HoG Tag Team Titles: Mane Event (C) def. Los Suenos* Charles Mason def. Rich Swann* HoG Women’s Title: Indi Hartwell def. Miyu Yamashita* HoG Crown Jewel Title: Zilla Fatu (C) def. Matt Riddle by DQ* HoG Heavyweight Title: Mike Santana (C) def. Cedric Alexander

.@SamLeterna's words ignite the @HOGwrestling Chicago crowd for the arrival of @indi_hartwell, ready to battle Miyu Yamashita!#HOGWAR is LIVE NOW with TrillerTV+ 🔴 pic.twitter.com/VfT3KaKwpE — TrillerTV (@Triller_TV) May 10, 2025