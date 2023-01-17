Indie content is reportedly leaving Peacock and the WWE Network, and some is set to expire this week.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that WWE will not continue to air indie wrestling content on Peacock and the WWE Network. It was noted that some of the promotions already have follow-up plans in order, but there aren’t a lot of details on the change in plans as of this writing.

Back in August 2020 WWE began airing indie content from PROGRESS Wrestling in the UK, wXw in Germany, and ICW in the UK. They also aired EVOLVE programming, but the company purchased EVOLVE in July 2020.

WWE still has not published their Network schedule for this week on the official website, but only wXw content is being added this week, and that’s wXw’s We Love Wrestling 38 event, which will be added on Saturday.

There was some concern over the future of indie content on Peacock and the WWE Network when no new content from ICW was added in a few weeks. Now ICW’s videos are set to expire in the next two days. ICW had Fight Club 246 added on December 24, while wXw’s We Love Wrestling 37 was added on January 15, and that was it for those two weeks, which was interesting as previously WWE was adding at least two episodes of indie content per weekend.

As of this writing, PROGRESS, wXw and ICW all have numerous events to watch, but the only promotion expiring in two days is ICW.

